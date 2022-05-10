Watch: Fire engulfs car on busy Auckland roundabout

Source: 1News

A car burst into flames in the middle of a busy Auckland roundabout on Tuesday lunchtime.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received a call to the fire at the Greenlane roundabout at 1.10pm.

A fire crew attended the scene and was quick to put out the flames. One lane heading towards Remuera was blocked by the car and vehicles were careful driving past as it burned.

A 1News camera crew was passing by at the time and filmed the incident.

FENZ said everyone was out of the car when the fire truck arrived and no request had been made for the fire investigator to follow up.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Daughter saves $5.3m Lotto win for Mother’s Day surprise

2

9173 new Covid infections as NZ passes 1 million cases in pandemic

3

Date for test of emergency mobile alert system announced

4

Nick Cave’s son Jethro Lazenby dies at the age of 31

5

Auckland tradie crashes Breakfast to declare love for partner

Latest Stories

Skipper charged over woman's death on Auckland charter boat

Bodies surfacing in Lake Mead recall mob's time in Las Vegas

Christie on Blues attack - 'It's crazy what these boys can do'

Daughter saves $5.3m Lotto win for Mother’s Day surprise

Celtics level NBA series with Bucks after Horford, Tatum star

Related Stories

Equity, better infrastructure key to congestion charge - academic

Heirloom found amongst stolen goods 40 years after it was taken

Auckland public transport numbers highest since August 2021

Retail store in Auckland's Panmure hit in early morning ram-raid