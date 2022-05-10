Watch: Fire engulfs car on busy Auckland roundabout

A car burst into flames in the middle of a busy Auckland roundabout on Tuesday lunchtime.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received a call to the fire at the Greenlane roundabout at 1.10pm.

A fire crew attended the scene and was quick to put out the flames. One lane heading towards Remuera was blocked by the car and vehicles were careful driving past as it burned.

A 1News camera crew was passing by at the time and filmed the incident.

FENZ said everyone was out of the car when the fire truck arrived and no request had been made for the fire investigator to follow up.