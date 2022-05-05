Cuba St fountain's stolen bucket back and better than ever

Wellington’s famous Cuba Street fountain is once again whole after one of its buckets was stolen late last year.
The yellow receptacle was taken from the fountain in October and recovered two months later in what the city’s Council described as a “Christmas miracle”.
During its time away, it had undergone a makeover, and was returned sporting gold paint and a dragon design.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Council at the time said it would need "some TLC", which have now been completed.
A tweet from an account that has been set up for the fountain, which was tagged in the Council’s post, reads “it’s good to be whole again”.