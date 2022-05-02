Violent scenes at May Day rally in Paris

Tensions erupted at a May Day rally in Paris on Sunday (Monday NZT) as thousands of protesters used traditional Labour Day marches to show newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron the opposition he could face in his second five-year term.

Demonstrators walk with a banner next to garbage and materials that was put on fire during a May Day demonstration march. (Source: Associated Press)

Demonstrators broke windows at some banks and a fast-food restaurant, ripped up street signs and burned barricades in the streets - apparently the work of men dressed and masked in black.

Police moved in, firing rounds of tear gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

May Day is often a time of high emotion for trade unionists and other workers, and protests in the last two years have been limited by pandemic restrictions.

Some 250 marches and protests were being held around France, with the Communist-backed CGT union leading the main march through eastern Paris.

READ MORE: Jacinda Ardern congratulates Emmanuel Macron on re-election

All were pressing Macron for policies that put people first and condemning his plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 65.

Macron says that is the only way the government can continue to provide good retirement benefits to the French.