'Finally made it' - overseas visitors delighted to reach NZ

Source: 1News

There have been more tearful airport reunions on Monday morning as New Zealand reopens to more international visitors.

From Monday, people from 60 visa waiver countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are allowed back into Aotearoa.

The borders were closed to tourists in March 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Finally made it,” said one tearful arrival at Auckland Airport, who has been waiting for roughly three years to see his partner.

“We met in Japan and you [his partner] had already returned to New Zealand when we decided to make a go of it romantically.”

He’s one of thousands of passengers who are expected to land in Auckland today from overseas, including those with Kiwi connections.

“We have a new granddaughter who was just born two weeks ago and that’s why we came the first day we could,” said one excited man.

1News also spoke to more Kiwis who have finally made it to Aotearoa.

“The last time I was home was January 2019,” said one woman.

New ZealandTravel

Popular Stories

1

NZ's laws to combat gangs have almost no impact – study

2

Netflix 'quietly cancels' series by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

3

Infant among 4 dead in crash near Whakatāne

4

PM warns against 'knee-jerk reactions' to spate of ram-raids

5

New Zealand reopen to visitors from 60 visa waiver countries

Latest Stories

Overseas criminal networks behind bulk of Kiwi dating scams

NZ's laws to combat gangs have almost no impact – study

Staffing crisis causing collapse of aged care sector - provider

Netflix 'quietly cancels' series by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Black Ferns Sevens haka honours Woodman on 200 try milestone

Related Stories

NZ border reopening 'a big day for us' - Air NZ CEO

Border reopens to international visitors at midnight Sunday

Law expert explains Grounded Kiwis MIQ court case win

Air NZ to move head office to Auckland Airport in 2024