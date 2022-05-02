'Finally made it' - overseas visitors delighted to reach NZ

There have been more tearful airport reunions on Monday morning as New Zealand reopens to more international visitors.

From Monday, people from 60 visa waiver countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are allowed back into Aotearoa.

The borders were closed to tourists in March 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Finally made it,” said one tearful arrival at Auckland Airport, who has been waiting for roughly three years to see his partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We met in Japan and you [his partner] had already returned to New Zealand when we decided to make a go of it romantically.”

He’s one of thousands of passengers who are expected to land in Auckland today from overseas, including those with Kiwi connections.

“We have a new granddaughter who was just born two weeks ago and that’s why we came the first day we could,” said one excited man.

1News also spoke to more Kiwis who have finally made it to Aotearoa.

“The last time I was home was January 2019,” said one woman.