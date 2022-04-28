Prince Andrew stripped of honorary title by York councillors

Prince Andrew has suffered another loss after he was unanimously stripped of an honorary title by the English city of York in a local council vote.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the QIPCO King George Weekend at Ascot Racecourse. (Source: Getty)

Several councillors said it was right to remove links the city had to Prince Andrew, including the honorary Freedom Of York title.

The vote follows Prince Andrew's settlement of a case brought against him by Virginia Guiffre, who accused him of sexual assault.

However, Andrew remains the Duke Of York.

An act of Britain's parliament would be required to remove that title after it had been bestowed on him by the Queen when he married Sarah Ferguson.

The York councillor to propose the motion, Darryl Smalley, said Andrew should be stripped of his remaining titles associating him with the city.

“The next logical step is now for Prince Andrew to do the right thing and relinquish his Duke of York title," Smalley said according to The Guardian.

"If he fails to do so, the government and Buckingham Palace must step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew’s connection to York."

In his settlement, the Prince Andrew did not admit to any wrongdoing and he denies accusations of sexual assualt.