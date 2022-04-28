Carrington praises 'incredible' Fisher after winning epic clash

The first thing New Zealand’s top female sprint canoeists did as they stepped onto the dais after three nail-biting races was embrace each other.

It was the decider as to who would get the lone New Zealand spot at the World Championships in Canada later this year, with International Canoe Racing Federation rules allowing only one competitor from each country in each event at Worlds.

The competition between multiple Olympic gold medallist Dame Lisa Carrington and the national and reigning world champion, Aimee Fisher, was fierce.

Carrington, in an interview with 1News, attributed her results, in part, to Fisher.

"I just know we need each other," Carrington said.

"We have had tight races, and we need each other to go faster."

Dame Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher embrace after their first race. (Source: Photosport)

The rivalry has grown further with Fisher's decision to go it alone and train herself outside the high performance environment.

Fisher's indicated she wants to continue with that. Carrington's supportive of whatever Fisher decides, but expects both will be lining up on the start line at the Paris Olympics, when both can compete in the same event.

"The way Aimee is tracking – she is an incredible competitor.

"She has done so well in the last few years on her own.

"She has just got to do what’s best for her. That’s her focus and that’s awesome."

Carrington's coach Gordon Walker said the past week has been a mental test for Carrington.

He believes there was a silver lining to Carrington losing the first race as it gave her time to lean into cultivating her internal conversations. These were a set of races where nothing was won except a spot at the championships.

Dame Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher in their deciding race on Lake Karapiro. (Source: Photosport)

"At the end of the day it was about being courageous. If she was to back off at any point, she was gone," Walker said.

"It was about finding language in herself that she was brave."

When it comes to whether Fisher should be back training within High Performance NZ, he reckons Fisher has found what ticks for her, but is hopeful for what the future may hold.

"From her perspective she’d be thinking about what’s best for her.

"But the chance to see them [Carrington and Fisher] in a boat together again would be amazing, for sure."

But for now it is about getting Carrington ready for Canada in August.

Watch 1News at 6pm on Thursday for more coverage from Guy Heveldt at Lake Karapiro.