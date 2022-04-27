Police appeal for sightings of missing Rangataua woman

A 36-year-old Rangataua, south of Tongariro National Park, woman has been missing for three days and police are trying to locate her.

Missing woman Kelly Righton. (Source: NZ Police)

Kelly Righton was last seen around 11pm on Sunday, April 24 and police say they've been making "a number of extensive inquiries to locate her".

Police say search and rescue staff along with volunteers from Taihape, Whanganui and Ruapehu have been searching the area around Rangataua.

An aerial search is also being carried out.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Righton is described as being of slim build, 165cm tall, and is believed to be wearing loose, leaf patterned pants, a white singlet, and dark brown, leather, mid-calf boots," police said in a statement.

"She is also likely to have a dark brown, thin blue striped/checkered Swandri coat with her."

There are concerns for her welfare and anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 220425/5251.