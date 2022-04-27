Auckland Zoo director speaks out over cancelled elephant transfer

The director of Auckland Zoo has spoken publicly for the first time about the "overwhelming disappointment and frustration" at the cancelled transfer of the zoo’s last remaining elephant.

Burma, 38, was due to fly this week to a new home at Australia Zoo - the culmination of a year’s planning after the zoo’s decision to rehome its elephant herd.

But director Kevin Buely said the zoo received an email from Australia Zoo on Easter Monday saying it was cancelling the transfer.

Australia Zoo cited a bacterial infection being carried in its oldest elephant and discussions with Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buely said they were made aware of the elephant's illness "several months ago".

“It involved numerous discussions between our vets about the issue and we made the decision with them that it didn’t pose any kind of risk to Burma and so we were happy to proceed with the move.”

Buely and Auckland Zoo's head zookeeper visited Australia Zoo three weeks ago and checked in on its unwell elephant. He says it looked well and was in the company of other elephants.

“This isn’t really like backing out of a Trade Me auction for a toaster," Buely said. “Where it leaves us is back to ‘square one’ with Burma.”

This means considerable work must now be done to find Burma a home at another zoo.

Australia Zoo has not responded to emails or calls from 1News.

"The thing that keeps me up at night is the effect it’s having on the staff,” Buely said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He says Burma’s keepers were prepared to leave their homes and families for an extended period in order to go to Australia and settle Burma into her new home.

“They put Burma first each and every time and she benefits from that," he said. "I’m so bloody proud of them.”

And it seems Australia’s loss is New Zealand’s gain - for now, at least.

Burma appears happy and content – and visitors are turning up in their hundreds to see her every day.