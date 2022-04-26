NZ can 'learn' from insult levelled at wahine with moko kauae

A moko artist says a recent instance of a wahine being insulted for wearing moko kauae in Havelock North could serve as a “learning point”.

Joni Brooking and Raina Ferris appeared on Breakfast after mother of four Jay Scott (Ngāpuhi), was asked to leave a park in Havelock North by two women last Wednesday because it was claimed her moko kauae (traditional tattoo) was scaring children.

Scott told NZ Herald that the women had seen a brown woman with a facial tattoo, "and verbally reinforced a negative stereotype. That's racism."

Brooking, a moko artist said there was a lot of stigma and misconception around moko.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Straight away the thought goes to 'oh, they must be gang affiliated'. No disrespect or offence to you know, our whānau in the gangs but I can tell you now, my three-four year old, she can tell the difference between moko kauae and just a normal tattoo.

Let's not be oppressed no more or no longer by incidents like this and kia kaha tātou. — Joni Brooking, moko artist

Brooking also spoke of moko kauae and its cultural significance to Māori.

"It's nothing new, it's in our history, it's in our blood, and it's very important to us as tangata whenua and tangata taketake o tēnei o ngā whenua o Aotearoa.

"So the significance, the importance and the relevance is more than just skin art."

Brooking said she struggled to understand why people couldn't differentiate between tattoo and moko kanohi (traditional Māori face tattoo) or moko kauae.

"There is a huge difference," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reclaiming a birth right

Ferris, a wahine that wears moko kauae, said it was being revitalised, and it was a right of passage for wahine Māori.

"It's really soul enhancing, moko kauae is on a revitalisation, we're reclaiming our birth right.

"When you get your moko kauae done, it's an expression of you wanting to make change in your life, you moving into another chapter of your life."

Brooking hoped the Havelock North incident wouldn't discourage wāhine, "but to let it be a learning point for each and every one of us and to give you that strength and courage to take the journey if that's what you're planning on doing."

"If you lack the education, I suggest you go and find it," she said.

"Let's not be oppressed no more or no longer by incidents like this and kia kaha tātou."