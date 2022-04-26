Hutt Valley dog shelter rebuild stalled after second burglary

A Hutt Valley animal shelter was robbed of building materials over the weekend, the owner losing thousands of dollars' worth of equipment that was meant for building dog shelters.

A box of puppies was dropped off at HUHA on Monday (Source: Supplied)

Animal charity Helping You Help Animals (HUHA) is building 21 shelters for rescue dogs which have been previously homed in a stable block.

It's the second time the charity has been burgled in three months, but this time all the security cameras were stolen too.

Police told 1News they are investigating, while a 43-year-old man is next due to appear at Porirua District Court on 28 April in relation to a burglary on January 24.

CEO of HUHA Carolyn Press-McKenzie told 1News two generators were stolen on Sunday night, along with all the company's nails, screws and 14 sheets of plywood.

"It's only 4x4 access and it's really off the beaten track so they must have known where they were going.

"We probably lost about $5000 of building materials each time. The impact is not just about the money - we are working so hard and have tried for so long to pull this together. It's been such a community effort, so many people have pitched in and being able to replace these items is going to take a lot of time.

"It's directly affecting the lives of the animals we are trying to help."

Press-McKenzie slept in a horse float on Monday night to keep watch over the property.

"It's a similar scenario to the first burglary so, it's hard to say if they are related.

"There's such a need for the services we provide and it's been a national effort and it's disappointing the actions of few can impact so many so badly."

The HUHA Trust bought 157 acres of land on the Haywards Hills and are in the process of building a vet clinic, cattery, dog shelter, education hall and animal rehabilitation paddocks.

"If we can't replace those goods it's going to hold everything up."

All the stolen wood has OUTPOST printed on the outside so is easily recognisable.

The build in progress at the the Haywards Hills property. (Source: Supplied)

Press-McKenzie said a box of nine puppies were dropped off to the shelter on Monday night.

"A member of the public had found them in a Wainuiomata park, so animals are coming in thick and fast at the moment."

HUHA employs 17 staff, some of which are part-time, along with 80 volunteers.

The charity has set up a Givealittle page for the animal shelter rebuild.

Anyone with information on the theft can call police on 105 and quote event number 220425-3670.