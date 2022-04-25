What do those strange symbols on your appliances actually mean?

Source: Fair Go

Like ancient hieroglyphics - it can be very tricky working out what modern symbols on your oven, washing machine and computer actually mean.

The language of symbols is both very old - think Egypt and hieroglyphics - and also very new with the endless number of new gadgets in our lives.

Sometimes, it can even feel like we're drowning in a world of instructions by pictures.

This week, Fair Go decided to take a look behind the symbols that make up our modern world.

For Haydn Jones' full story, watch the video above.

Enjoy this story? Follow Fair Go on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

New Zealand

Popular Stories

1

Covid jabs still work but researchers hunt new improvements

2

Warriors reach humiliating new low as Storm rack up 70

3

What do those strange symbols on your appliances actually mean?

4

Watch: Hazardous plane swap stunt goes awry in Arizona

5

Trump brands Prince Harry 'an embarrassment' in Piers Morgan interview

Latest Stories

Royals attend Anzac service at Westminster Abbey

Anzac weekend road toll rises to 11 after Waikato crash

Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine

Second port worker death reinforces need for inquiry - unions

Covid jabs still work but researchers hunt new improvements

Related Stories

Anzac weekend road toll rises to 11 after Waikato crash

Second port worker death reinforces need for inquiry - unions

Family battles Auckland Museum over Vietnam war medals

DIY dental treatment not leaving customers smiling