West Auckland house shot at overnight - police

Police are investigating after a west Auckland house was apparently shot at overnight on Monday morning.

In a statement, police said they were investigating a firearms incident at a house on Royal View Road in Te Atatū South.

"Indications are that a firearm was discharged at a house from outside the property. A number of adults were in the house at the time."

They said they were alerted to the incident "just before" 12.30am on Monday.

Police said nobody was injured and that scene guards remained at the property overnight. A scene examination is planned to take place on Monday.

"The local community will notice an increased police presence in the area today while staff make enquiries in the area."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220425/2681, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

