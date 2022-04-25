New Zealand commemorates Anzac Day 2022

Anzac Day has been commemorated by New Zealanders around the country on Monday.

Members of the public were able to go along to Dawn Services but there won’t be any parades due to the pandemic.

RSA President BJ Clark told RNZ he’s hoping for a big turnout at events across the country, but said it’s more important that people mark the day in whatever way they can, even if that was in private.

The day marks the anniversary of Australian and New Zealand soldiers landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915 during World War I.

Anzac Day now honours New Zealanders who’ve served overseas in war or other roles like peacekeeping.

In the Gallipoli campaign, waves of Allied forces launched an amphibious attack on the strategically important Turkish peninsula, which was key to controlling the Dardanelles straits, the crucial route to the Black Sea and Russia.

The plan, which was backed by then-first lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill, was flawed and the troops faced a heroic defence by the Turks, withdrawing eight months later.

Around 100,000 military personnel on both sides are estimated to have been killed in the Gallipoli campaign, including more than 10,000 from Australia and New Zealand (2779 from New Zealand).

A Dawn Service was held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington which Governor-General Dame Cindy Karo attended. At 11am a National Commemorative Service will be held at the park.

In Auckland a Dawn Service was held at the War Memorial Museum and was attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

People gathered at the Cenotaph directly opposite Mt Drury at the water's edge. (Source: 1News)

Thousands attended the Dawn Service at Mount Manuganui. People gathered at the Cenotaph directly opposite Mt Drury at the water's edge.

Family pictured at a Dawn Service in Howick, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Families also attended the Dawn Service in Howick, Auckland this morning.