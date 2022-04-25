Man charged with murder over Invercargill stabbing

Police have charged a man with the murder of Chad Parekura, 25, who died after an Invercargill stabbing on Saturday.

A photo of Chad Parekura, 25, who died after an alleged stabbing. (Source: Ocean Bretherton / Givealittle)

In a statement, police said an arrest had been made following search warrants at two properties on Monday morning.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

Police said he is also facing a charge of attempts to murder, in relation to a second person who is in hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said police were continuing to work through an investigation of the incident.

"While today's arrest will not take away from the loss experienced by Chad's family or the distress caused to our second victim, we are pleased to be in a position where we can hold the alleged offender accountable," he said.

"We would like [to] thank the Police staff, including those who travelled into our area to help, for their tireless efforts since early Saturday morning."

Baird said police were continuing to ask for information from members of the public.

"The investigation team is working through the information and this continues to help us build a clear picture of exactly what happened."

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects directly involved in the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, police had said Parekura was found unconscious with stab wounds and died at the scene in central Invercargill on Saturday morning.

"Our inquiries have established that the two victims had been socialising in the area during the evening and prior to the assault," Baird said on Sunday.

"Chad was living and working in the Southland area and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family who never expected to be in this terrible position."

On a Givealittle page setup for Parekura's family, a friend wrote that Parekura had grown up in Lower Hutt and was in Southland to work in farming.

"Chad grew up in Lower Hutt, he has always been very proud of where he was from and had moved down to Invercargill to work in farming, he really did turn his whole life around for his family when this happened to him," family members said.

Anyone with information, or CCTV or dash camera footage, is being asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220423/7854, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.