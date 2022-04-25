Father of baby killed in Russian missile strike speaks out

The father of a three-month-old baby killed in a Russian missile strike says his world has been ended by the attack.

Yuriy Glodan. (Source: BBC)

"Unfortunately [it is] not only my family is in this situation. It's the grief of Ukraine, and our whole civilisation," said Yuriy Glodan.

His wife Valeria, baby Keira and the child's grandmother were in their Odesa apartment, in Ukraine's south, when Russian troops fired six cruise missiles into the residential area.

Yuriy only escaped because he was out running errands.

"She was a great mother, friend, with all the best qualities," he said of his wife.

"She was perfect. Such a person could only be given to you only once in a life and it's a gift from God."

Twenty people were injured and eight people killed in the attack, which occurred on a holiday weekend - Easter, in the Orthodox calendar.

Pleas for a ceasefire from the United Nations had fallen on deaf ears.

Russian separatists in the east have renewed their efforts, launching howitzers that can travel for up to 17km in a battle near Donetsk city.

"The artillery is very efficient because it has more pneumatic devices. But it also requires more artillerymen, like there has to be two at least," said an unnamed commander from the Donetsk Armed Militia.

Ukraine is also in possession of howitzers, thanks to aid from the United States - but Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky planned to ask for more at a high level meeting with top Pentagon officials.

"You can't come to us empty-handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons," he said.

"I believe that we will be able to get agreements from the United States or part of that package on arming Ukraine which we agreed on earlier."

President Zelensky is also due to meet with the United Nations Secretary General this week, after the diplomat makes a flying visit to Moscow.

Peace talks have so far failed, but those on the battlefield are finding renewed hope from a time of reflection.

"This war is for Ukraine's freedom," said one Ukrainian soldier.

"It's about whether we return to slavery or stay part of the civilised world. Easter gives us hope, as we go to fight."