13, 14 and 15-year-old charged after Whitianga robbery

Three teenage boys have been arrested by Hamilton Police after stealing a car and using it to ram raid a shop in Whitianga overnight.

Eastern Waikato Area Commander Inspector Dean Anderson said the group was located by Hamilton police after they crashed the stolen vehicle into a fence.

Police say the car had been used to gain entry to a shop on Albert Street, Buffalo Beach, just before 4am.

"The trio was arrested by Hamilton staff after Whitianga staff successfully identified the youths and put out the alert across the district," Anderson said.

No one in the group was injured.

All three, aged 13, 14 and 15, will be appearing in Hamilton District Court on Tuesday on charges of burglary.

"This is an excellent example of Police working together across their District to hold these offenders to account.

"Police acknowledge this type of offending causes concern in our communities, and it will not be tolerated," Anderson said.