13, 14 and 15-year-old charged after Whitianga robbery

Source: 1News

Three teenage boys have been arrested by Hamilton Police after stealing a car and using it to ram raid a shop in Whitianga overnight.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Eastern Waikato Area Commander Inspector Dean Anderson said the group was located by Hamilton police after they crashed the stolen vehicle into a fence.

Police say the car had been used to gain entry to a shop on Albert Street, Buffalo Beach, just before 4am.

"The trio was arrested by Hamilton staff after Whitianga staff successfully identified the youths and put out the alert across the district," Anderson said.

No one in the group was injured.

All three, aged 13, 14 and 15, will be appearing in Hamilton District Court on Tuesday on charges of burglary.

"This is an excellent example of Police working together across their District to hold these offenders to account.

"Police acknowledge this type of offending causes concern in our communities, and it will not be tolerated," Anderson said.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Family left 'broken' after man's death at speedway

2

13, 14 and 15-year-old charged after Whitianga robbery

3

Child's body found bringing Japan tour boat deaths to 11

4

DIY dental treatment not leaving customers smiling

5

An exclusive look at NZ's largest dam to be built in decades

Latest Stories

Kiwi medical team in Tonga helping mental health fallout after tsunami

Family battles Auckland Museum over Vietnam war medals

DIY dental treatment not leaving customers smiling

US says Russia failing in war aims, Ukraine 'succeeding'

Father of baby killed in Russian missile strike speaks out

Related Stories

Man charged with murder over Invercargill stabbing

West Auckland house shot at overnight - police

Man who died in Invercargill stabbing named by police

Unrestrained 4-year-old in car during Taupō 'hit and run' crash