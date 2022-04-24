Children join veterans in commemorating Anzac Day

Thousands have attended the Dawn Service at Mount Maunganui on Monday morning, including several children.

People gathered at the Cenotaph directly opposite Mt Drury at the water's edge, where a prayer was held and the Last Post played.

Among those who got up early for the service were Lucy and Eva, who held up signs commemorating their relatives.

Charlie Old died in Belgium just before the Battle of Passchendaele when he was 19, while George Peacock died in the Olympus Pass while trying to stop Germany from invading Greece during the First World War.

It was Lucy’s first ever Dawn Service and Eva’s first in two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.