UN boss going to Russia to meet with Putin about Ukraine war

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is headed to Russia to discuss President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The Secretary General had been urged in an open letter from former staffers last week to take a more visible role in conversations about the war, which has been going for eight weeks.

Putin shows no sign of easing his offensive - claiming victory over a string of small towns and the city of Mariupol, located along the south east of Ukraine's border with Russia.

Ukrainian officials can see the strategy unfolding, with Defence Ministry spokesman Col. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk saying Russia appeared to be trying to tie up the land between the separatist areas in the northeast, and Crimea in the south.

"The primary purpose of which is to establish complete control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," he said.

Ukrainian troops are being sent reinforcements, with another package of weapons started to arrive from the United States, and Poland is sending tanks across the border, back-filled by Britain.

But it may not be enough.

A second mass grave outside Mariupol has been discovered by satellite services.

It appears across multiple images taken over the last month.

"They killed 20,000 people," said the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko.

"They did it on purpose... They intentionally stopped people leaving Mariupol. They set up this genocide by closing the city down," he said.

A recently released United Nations report says evidence of Russia's indiscriminate shelling could amount to war crimes.

