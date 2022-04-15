More than 3000 bags of synthetic drugs found at Bay of Plenty house

Synthetic drugs with an estimated street value of $65,000 have been recovered after a search warrant was carried out at a home in the Bay of Plenty on Thursday.

Some of the bags of synthetic drugs recovered by police. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police found more than 3000 bags of synthetic drugs and a further 115 grams of bulk synthetic drugs in a search at a home in Te Teko, near Whakatāne.

More than $30,000 in cash, around 700 grams of cannabis, a range of different calibres of ammunition and a stolen 2020 Toyota Hilux valued at $52,000 was also recovered, police said.

A 26-year-old Te Teko man is due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court on on April 16 charged with possession of cannabis for supply, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and possession of ammunition.

Further charges are likely, pending the results of ESR analysis of the synthetic drugs seized.