More than 3000 bags of synthetic drugs found at Bay of Plenty house

Synthetic drugs with an estimated street value of $65,000 have been recovered after a search warrant was carried out at a home in the Bay of Plenty on Thursday.

Some of the bags of synthetic drugs recovered by police.

Some of the bags of synthetic drugs recovered by police.

Police found more than 3000 bags of synthetic drugs and a further 115 grams of bulk synthetic drugs in a search at a home in Te Teko, near Whakatāne.

More than $30,000 in cash, around 700 grams of cannabis, a range of different calibres of ammunition and a stolen 2020 Toyota Hilux valued at $52,000 was also recovered, police said.

A 26-year-old Te Teko man is due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court on on April 16 charged with possession of cannabis for supply, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and possession of ammunition.

Further charges are likely, pending the results of ESR analysis of the synthetic drugs seized.

