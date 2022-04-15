Kiwis urged to follow Australian election closely

Australians are heading to the polls in just over a month, as Scott Morrison fights to keep hold of power.

However, the fight's looking like it'll be a tough one, with recent polling suggesting Labor's Anthony Albanese has some sway with the public.

Stewart Jackson, a senior lecturer in political science at the University of Sydney, told 1News the campaign is likely to get personal.

"You can see already we're focusing on 'gotcha' moments, high-vis vests, and all the trappings of an election campaign," he said.

With the relationship between Australia and New Zealand being tested over Morrison's term as Prime Minister, Jackson says we should be watching closely.

"Security issues that have been raised because of the security deal with the Solomon Islands will certainly come up for discussion," he warned.

"That's something that Australia and New Zealand will have to consider much more seriously than they have."

How do the candidates stack up on other issues that’ll affect NZ?

Morrison's Liberal party has been immovable on issues around New Zealanders accessing social security benefits in Australia, so there are some questions over whether a new leader would open the door to changes, or a softening of policy.

Morrison also wants to toughen the current migration laws, which could mean hundreds more New Zealanders are deported under the controversial 501 policy. When Morrison worked to get the law through parliament earlier this year, members from Labor expressed concerns about how the changes would affect New Zealanders living in Australia.

A key element of Albanese's campaign is a promise to boost the number of nurses in aged care facilities, but the New Zealand National party has expressed concerns worries they will end up being taken from Aotearoa.

Health Minister Andrew Little said on Friday that "nurses have been advocating for some time that if we don't make a significant shift in nurse remuneration, we risk in losing nurses to countries that can and do pay more".