Person dies after car flees from police in Auckland

A person has died after a vehicle crashed while fleeing from police in the Auckland suburb of Takanini.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident happened after police stopped to make enquiries with the driver of a suspicious vehicle on Clevedon Road in Papakura just after 10pm on Thursday night.

Police say the vehicle accelerated away but was not pursued.

Several minutes later, the vehicle was found by another police unit after it had crashed into a pole at the intersection of Porchester Road and Walters Road in Takanini.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police gave medical assistance to two people who were in the car but one of the passengers died at the scene, while the other sustained serious injuries.

The driver, who fled the scene, was found a short time later and had suffered moderate injuries.

"This is a devastating event for everyone involved," says Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers.

"When you are signalled to stop by police, just stop. It's not worth someone being injured, or worse, losing a life."

The Serious Crash Unit is investigation and the incident will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).