Person dies after car flees from police in Auckland

Source: 1News

A person has died after a vehicle crashed while fleeing from police in the Auckland suburb of Takanini.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident happened after police stopped to make enquiries with the driver of a suspicious vehicle on Clevedon Road in Papakura just after 10pm on Thursday night.

Police say the vehicle accelerated away but was not pursued.

Several minutes later, the vehicle was found by another police unit after it had crashed into a pole at the intersection of Porchester Road and Walters Road in Takanini.

Police gave medical assistance to two people who were in the car but one of the passengers died at the scene, while the other sustained serious injuries.

The driver, who fled the scene, was found a short time later and had suffered moderate injuries.

"This is a devastating event for everyone involved," says Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers.

"When you are signalled to stop by police, just stop. It's not worth someone being injured, or worse, losing a life."

The Serious Crash Unit is investigation and the incident will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Person dies after car flees from police in Auckland

2

Russian flagship sinks in latest setback over Ukraine

3

NZ mega church accused of mistreatment towards interns and volunteers

4

Teenage girls rob vape shop in daylight, threaten to kill owner

5

Air NZ drops Covid vaccination pass, negative test rules

Latest Stories

Children given expired Covid vaccines still protected - expert

Ricky Stuart slams his 'pathetic' Raiders after loss to Cowboys

Sir Mark Todd can resume training following horse whipping ruling

Russian flagship sinks in latest setback over Ukraine

Person dies after car flees from police in Auckland

Related Stories

Police urge caution as Easter traffic builds

Police recover $40K of electronics stolen from Auckland schools

Lotto: Lucky Auckland store sells $1M winner weeks after it sold $28M jackpot

Pair arrested after standoff involving armed police in Auckland