Three people charged over 2019 death of man in Hamilton

Source: 1News

Three people have been arrested and will face charges over the death of a man in Hamilton in 2019.

Joshua Terrey, 33, was found dead in a garden at the Western Community Centre in Nawton on December 1, 2019.

Three people, a Hamilton woman, 24, a Hamilton man, 60, and a Waihi woman, 45, have all been charged with kidnapping and injuring with intent.

The arrests came after police launched an appeal for information in October 2021 about a vehicle that was seen at the community centre in the early hours of December 1.

The trio will appear in the Hamilton District Court on April 12.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

