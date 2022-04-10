Three people charged over 2019 death of man in Hamilton

Three people have been arrested and will face charges over the death of a man in Hamilton in 2019.

Joshua Terrey, 33, was found dead in a garden at the Western Community Centre in Nawton on December 1, 2019.

Three people, a Hamilton woman, 24, a Hamilton man, 60, and a Waihi woman, 45, have all been charged with kidnapping and injuring with intent.

The arrests came after police launched an appeal for information in October 2021 about a vehicle that was seen at the community centre in the early hours of December 1.

The trio will appear in the Hamilton District Court on April 12.