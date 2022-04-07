All Blacks great Dan Carter launches into 'Kickathon' fundraiser

Dan Carter was feeling a bit nervous ahead of his goal kicking marathon to raise money to provide clean water and sanitation for kids in the Pacific.

Carter is attempting a "Kickathon" which started at 7pm on Thursday evening at Eden Park in Auckland where he will kick goals for 24 hours straight.

The event will see the All Blacks great attempt to kick 1598 goals in that time - one for each of the points he scored during his international Test career.

Carter told 1News around 20 minutes before his first kick he was full of "nervous energy" as he entered what he described as "the unknown".

"I think doing something that hasn’t been done before. I'm really testing my mind, also physically doing something I’ve never done before," Carter told 1News.

"There’s a lot of nervous energy but looking up at the big screen and seeing the donations come in it really inspires me to keep going."

Carter did a trial run earlier in the week and picked up a couple of injuries, so had come up with a plan to reduce the chance of hurting himself throughout the Kickathon.

"I've worked out I've got to kick off both feet, I've worked out how hard to kick the ball, I don't want to kick 100% every kick or I'll blow out, a little recovery make sure I keep refuelling, I've got a good nutrition plan on the side."

Carter said he'd be kicking for around 40-45 minutes at a time before taking his boots off to give his feet a break.

Carter is teaming up with UNICEF for the event, raising funds for their work in providing disaster-resilient clean water and sanitation to children and communities in Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Kiribati.

UNICEF says Approximately 134,000 children, 830 schools and 38 health facilities in the Pacific will benefit from their work.

Currently has currently raised almost $20,000 without yet kicking a ball but those wishing to add to his efforts can do so here.