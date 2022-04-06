Hamilton man rewarded for positivity in face of health issues

Source: Seven Sharp

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner, Brook Fawcett of Hamilton, is a true legend in the face of adversity.

Diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer in 2018 and given a very limited life expectancy, Brook’s determination and positive attitude has seen him defy the odds, travelling the world, marrying the love of his life and living long past predictions.

Now in a wheelchair, he still works each day at Pak'nSave, taking on a very special volunteer apprentice, five-year-old Nixon.

Watch the video above as Seven Sharp springs a Good as Gold surprise on Brook.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

