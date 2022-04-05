Ross Taylor's kids steal the show during 1News interview

If Ross Taylor didn't know what life after being a Black Cap had in store for him, a derailed interview with 1News the day after his final match should leave him with decent indicator.

Taylor and his wife Victoria spoke to 1News on Wednesday at his home following his 450th and final appearance for the Black Caps in their 115-run ODI win over the Netherlands on Tuesday.

"It was a very special day and a very proud moment obviously but also very sad," Victoria said.

"But we're looking forward to what's ahead - I don't know what that is yet but normal life will be cool."

ADVERTISEMENT

She said even the anthem before the match itself was something they'd cherish from his 16-year Black Caps career.

"It was very emotional, just knowing that it was going to be the last one," she said.

"It was great that everyone was there to see it and feel that emotion too. It just topped it off nicely."

Ross Taylor with his family after his final game as a Black Cap. (Source: Photosport)

As the interview unfolded, 1News reporter Guy Heveldt noticed Taylor's son Jonty patiently waiting in the wings for a chance to get in on the action and didn't hesitate to take a spot on dad's lap once he was invited in.

From then on, dad took a back seat.

Jonty said it was very special to watch and be part of his dad's final game having been his biggest fan of late.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was a bit sad when he retired," Jonty said.

"I didn't want him to until I learned what retired means."

In fact, the eight-year-old considered himself a little bit lucky.

"I enjoyed it because I was alive for half of your career."

Ross Taylor stands with his kids during the national anthem of his final match as a Black Cap. (Source: Photosport)

Taylor said he was proud of how his family has grown while he's been an "absent father" playing cricket around the world although he too considered himself lucky in the moment.

"I feel sorry for the cricketers before us who travelled when there was no Skype or FaceTime," Taylor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We were fortunate enough to see the kids grow up in videos which was a lot easier to deal with when you're away on tour in India or Bangladesh or something to see those little moments but I'm sure we'll make a lot more over the coming years with a lot more time on our hands."

Jonty helped his dad make one right there and then, gesturing to his sisters to get in on the interview and make it a family moment.

Mackenzie and Adelaide quickly arrived as discussions of Mackenzie's "mow the lawns" comment from the post-match interview were brought up.

Victoria admitted her husband was off the hook for the time being but not because of his hand getting hit the day before.

"We actually have to go out and buy a lawn mower, our old one broke," she said.

"So I'll let him do it tomorrow."

Tune in to 1News at 6pm for more from Heveldt's interview with Ross Taylor and his family.