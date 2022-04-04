Heavy rain forecast for parts of North and South islands

Periods of heavy rain will be hitting parts of the North and South islands during today and Wednesday.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Westland and north of Fiordland, while Buller, the Tararua Range and Taranaki are also in the firing line with a heavy rain watch in place.

The orange heavy rain warning is in place for Westland, south of Otira, until 11am on Wednesday.

MetService says to expect 100-130mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges and 40-70mm about the coast. Peak rates of 10-25mm/h should also be expected, particularly in possible thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorms are possible about western parts of the South Island today. For more details see https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd ^PL pic.twitter.com/L8dxFgrQE9 — MetService (@MetService) April 4, 2022

The forecaster is warning rates may rise briefly to 30mm/h in thunderstorms on Wednesday morning.

The orange heavy rain warning is also in place for Fiordland, about and north of Milford Sound, until 9am on Wednesday.

MetService says in addition to the 30-50mm rain which has already fallen this morning, people should expect a further 80-100mm to fall. Peak rates of 10-25mm/h should also be expected, particularly in thunderstorms from later this afternoon.

Tuesday's emojicast:



☁️

☁️

☁️☁️

🌧️☁️☁️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️☁️

☁️🌧️☁️

☁️☁️

☁️



🌧️☁️

🌧️☁️

🌧️☁️🌧️ ☁️

🌧️☁️

🌧️☁️☁️

🌧️☁️☁️

🌧️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland, south of Milford Sound. MetService says to expect periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms possible from this afternoon. The watch is in place until 3am on Wednesday.

Periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms possible, are also on the cards for Buller and Westland from Otira northwards. This is also the case for the ranges of Tasman, west of Motueka. The watch there is also in place until 3am on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the North Island, a heavy rain watch is in place for the Tararua Range from 5am-8pm on Wednesday.

Those in Taranaki about and north of the mountain can also expect periods of heavy rain, with a watch in place from 10pm tonight until 7pm on Wednesday.