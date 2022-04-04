Father and son, 9, die in landslip in NSW Blue Mountains

<p>Crews have worked into the night to retrieve the bodies of a British father and his son after five members of the same family were caught in a landslip in NSW Blue Mountains.</p> <p>The nine-year-old boy and his 49-year-old father died at the scene at Wentworth Pass, NSW Police said.</p> <p>A 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were winched from the scene and taken to hospital in critical conditions with significant head and abdominal injuries following the land slip on the walking track.</p> <p>A fifth member of the same family, a 15-year-old girl, was treated for shock after the incident, which was reported to emergency services at about 1.40pm (3.40pm NZT) on Monday.</p> <p>Police said the quintet are British nationals who were holidaying in Australia.</p> <p>Detective Acting Superintendent John Nelson said: "Unfortunately there's been a landslip while they've been bushwalking.</p> <p>"It's quite a tragic scene."</p> <p>He described the 15-year-old girl as "extremely distressed".</p> <p>"Both patients have significant head and abdominal injuries requiring sedation and intubation prior to them being extricated via winch," NSW Ambulance Acting Chief Superintendent Stewart Clarke told media.</p> <p>The incident happened in an "extremely dangerous, extremely unstable environment," Clarke said, describing the situation as heartbreaking.</p> <p>"It is terribly sad to have lost two lives here today and my heart goes out to the families and the survivors of this horrific ordeal who have witnessed what is certainly a traumatic event," Mr Clarke said.</p> <p>He described the rescue operation as "complex and delicate" with crews working hard to access patients in rugged bushland and on unstable ground.</p>