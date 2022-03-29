Solomon Islands PM hits out at criticism over China deal

Solomon Islands Prime Minister has come out swinging against criticism over a controversial security arrangement involving military it’s about to sign with China.

Beijing has issued a fierce rebuttal to concerns about its draft security arrangement.

In parliament on Tuesday morning Manasseh Sogavare said he finds it “very insulting” for his country to be branded as unfit to manage its own sovereign affairs.

“This means Mr Speaker working with all partners and I mean all partners who are willing to support us in the spirit of diplomacy and being friends to all,” he said.

He added that the notion held by some leaders “that the region’s security is threatened by the presence of China’s region” is utter nonsense.

He made it clear the Solomon Islands intends to continue its partnership with China but added that New Zealand and Australia would be considered partner of choice when it comes to the need to call for assistance in critical times.

Sogavare said there has been no discussion about China building a military base but his country’s security approach is moulded on its national interests.

“We do not have any external alliances Mr Speaker nor to do wish to pick any big side the only side we will pick Mr Speaker is our national security interest,” he said.

In a statement Foreign Affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta said the Solomon Islands proposed agreement with China would not benefit New Zealand or its Pacific neighbours and “we will continue to raise our strong condemnation of such agreement directly with the countries involved”.

The Minister is currently in Fiji and met with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning with the Solomons expected to be high on the agenda.