Ukraine forces claim sinking of Russian warship in Berdyansk

Source: 1News

Ukraine's military has claimed it's sunk a Russian warship - the Orsk - near the Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk, in the Sea of Asov.

It released photos and video of fire and thick smoke coming from the port area.

Russia did not immediately comment on the claim.

The fire that destroyed the Orsk also damaged two other vessels in the port, BBC reports.

Read more: US warns chemical attack by Russia 'would trigger a response in kind'

Footage appeared to show two ships leaving the port at speed.

Russia have said they used the port as a base to bring in equipment for their troops.

Berdyansk is 84km west of the besieged city of Mariupol.

It comes as the US and Western allies pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid for Ukraine in response to Vladimir Putin’s assault on the country.

However their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance that President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for.

