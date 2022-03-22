2 people treated after ammonia leak at Southland meat works

Source: 1News

Two people have been treated with minor conditions following an ammonia leak at a Southland meat works.

The leak occurred at the Alliance Group's Lorneville plant around midday, and multiple fire trucks and ambulances attended the scene.

Alliance Group's general manager manufacturing Willie Wiese said the leak occurred in a cold storeroom.

"Our engineers have isolated the leak and repairs are underway. We expect full processing to resume tonight," Wiese said.

The Lorneville plant is one of the largest industrial sites in New Zealand and around 1000 people were on site at the time of the leak.

