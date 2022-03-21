NZ to send body armour, helmets, camouflage vests to Ukraine

New Zealand is pledging another $5 million in aid to Ukraine, as well as sending body armour and helmets among other equipment.

Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the additional $5 million would bring New Zealand's contribution to $11 million.

When asked why New Zealand is not sending weapons, Ardern said Ukraine's request for lethal aid was being met by other countries.

"What's important is that their needs are being met in ways that every country can contribute.

"We haven't yet made the decision to add those additional ways of support. We have less scope than many countries to provide it and it would be a fundamental change in approach."

Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

New Zealand will send more than 1000 body armour plates, almost 500 helmets and 570 camouflage vests and harness webbing.

The $5 million will go to a NATO trust fund to provide immediate non-lethal military assistance, such as much needed fuel military rations, communications and first aid kits.

Ardern was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin could be called a war criminal.

"It's not for me to make a judgement that is for our international bodies to make. Is what he's doing morally wrong and reprehensible. Absolutely. Should he be held to account by the world? Yes."