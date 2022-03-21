NZ musicians take part in virtual concert for Ukraine

By Cushla Norman, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Two New Zealand violinists have taken part in a moving virtual concert with musicians from across the world to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Ninety-four violinists from 29 countries played in harmony an old Ukrainian folk song called Verbovaya Doschecka.

It was organised by the British violinist Kerenza Peacock who had seen footage of Ukranian musician Illia Bondarenko playing solo in his basement.

New Zealander Ben Baker said it was special to be involved.

“Music can be part of our lives in good times and bad. And sometimes in moments like this, it has the ability to really connect people and unite people behind a cause as important as this,” he said.

WorldUK and EuropeMusic

Popular Stories

1

Person in their 20s among 9 who died with Covid-19

2

Mt Ruapehu alert level raised amid 'elevated volcanic unrest'

3

Cars, supermarkets swamped as heavy rain slams Auckland

4

Spike in Covid cases overseas a warning sign to NZ - Baker

5

Protesters dump flood debris on Scott Morrison’s driveway

Latest Stories

Joseph Parker's trainer: SBW could fight for heavyweight title

Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no

$188 on chocolate fish among BOP leaders' credit card spend

Full video: Jacinda Ardern says Putin should be 'held to account'

NZ to send body armour, helmets, camouflage vests to Ukraine

Related Stories

Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no

'No city anymore': Mariupol survivors take train to safety

Six dead after car runs into carnival revellers in Belgium

Claims Mariupol residents taken to Russia for forced labour