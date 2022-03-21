NZ musicians take part in virtual concert for Ukraine

Two New Zealand violinists have taken part in a moving virtual concert with musicians from across the world to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Ninety-four violinists from 29 countries played in harmony an old Ukrainian folk song called Verbovaya Doschecka.

It was organised by the British violinist Kerenza Peacock who had seen footage of Ukranian musician Illia Bondarenko playing solo in his basement.

New Zealander Ben Baker said it was special to be involved.

“Music can be part of our lives in good times and bad. And sometimes in moments like this, it has the ability to really connect people and unite people behind a cause as important as this,” he said.