Ex-All Black Zac Guildford gets home detention on fraud charges

Former All Black Zac Guildford has been sentenced to nine months home detention after de-frauding family and friends out of $100,000.

The 33-year-old appeared in the Masterton District Court on Friday after he admitted to stealing $41,500 from his grandfather and deceiving a friend out of $60,000.

He pleaded guilty to the first charge in June last year, as well as driving with a suspended licence. In January 2022, he pleaded guilty to obtaining by deception.

Guildford was also disqualified from driving for six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stole the money to gamble, according to court documents.

Guildford was ordered to attend counselling and a gambling addiction programme.