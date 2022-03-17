Only one sunblock met SPF label claims - Consumer NZ

Cancer Society Kids Pure Sun Lotion SPF 50 is the only sunblock to have met its SPF label claim, Consumer NZ told TVNZ's Breakfast.

Seven sunscreens provided high SPF protection (SPF30 or higher) but didn't meet their very high protection (SPF50+) label claim.

To make a SPF50+ claim, a sunscreen must achieve an SPF of 60 or higher. All eight products met the requirements for broad-spectrum protection.

Woolworths Sunscreen Everyday Lotion, Cancer Society Everyday Sun Lotion, Invisible Zinc Sport Mineral Sunscreen, Sun Bum Premium Moisturising Sunscreen Lotion, Nivea Sun Kids Sensitive Sun Lotion, Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture Sunscreen Lotion and Banana Boat Simply Protect Kids Sunscreen Lotion did not meet their very high protection (SPF50+) claims.

Consumer NZ's Belinda Castles told Breakfast the companies not meeting standards may not be intentionally misleading.

"Testing is done on humans, there always is going to be some variability," she said. "So there is work being done that hopefully one day we won't have to test sunscreens on humans so there won't be that variation."

She added: "Also under the standard there's not requirement to regularly test the sunscreen, so we think companies should be testing more regularly and not relying on test results that might be five or six years old."

If a sunscreen is found to have not met the standard, Castles said Consumer NZ will lodge a complaint with the commerce commission under the fair trading act.

Castles said along with frequent reapplying of sunblock, there's lots of sun safety tips people can do:

A sunscreen is only part of your defence against UV radiation. You should cover up with suitable clothing (preferably UPF50+), a broad brimmed hat and UV protected sunglasses, and seek shade. When the sun's rays are most intense, limit your time outside.

Look for sunscreens with an SPF of 30 or above, plus water resistance and broad-spectrum protection. The New Zealand Dermatological Society recommends SPF50+ for greater protection.

Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outside.

Apply plenty – about two teaspoons for each leg, and one teaspoon for each arm, your back, your front and your face (which includes your neck and ears). That adds up to about 45ml – or nine teaspoons – for a full-body application.

Ignore "once-a-day" claims. Sunscreen should be reapplied often – every two hours if you're outside.