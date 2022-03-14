Video: NSW bus driven through windscreen-deep flood waters

A NSW bus driver's was filmed driving his vehicle through windscreen-deep floodwaters in Sydney last week.

The bus was filmed on Sydney's Northern Beaches as it drove through the deep floodwaters.

It was empty of passengers at the time, but the bus operator said incident was being investigated.

“Keolis Downer prioritises the safety of its passengers and drivers at all times, and has strict protocols in place governing driving through floodwaters,” a spokesman said.

“We are aware of this incident, and it is currently under investigation. It would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”