Video: NSW bus driven through windscreen-deep flood waters

Source: 1News

A NSW bus driver's was filmed driving his vehicle through windscreen-deep floodwaters in Sydney last week.

The bus was filmed on Sydney's Northern Beaches as it drove through the deep floodwaters.

It was empty of passengers at the time, but the bus operator said incident was being investigated.

“Keolis Downer prioritises the safety of its passengers and drivers at all times, and has strict protocols in place governing driving through floodwaters,” a spokesman said.

“We are aware of this incident, and it is currently under investigation. It would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”

WorldAustraliaWeather NewsTransport

Popular Stories

1

Man on Air NZ flight warned after taking photos of passenger

2

15,540 new Covid-19 community cases, 2 deaths

3

NZ, outside Auckland, 'close to peak' of Omicron outbreak

4

14,494 new Covid-19 cases in NZ, 8 deaths

5

LIVE: ‘Black day’ after deadly Russian attack – Zelensky

Latest Stories

LIVE: ‘Black day’ after deadly Russian attack – Zelensky

16-year-old boy taken into custody after Hamilton burglaries

Video: NSW bus driven through windscreen-deep flood waters

Fact checking Morrison’s claim OZ leads NZ in emissions reduction

Borders opening increases measles outbreak risk - Southern DHB

Related Stories

Fact checking Morrison’s claim OZ leads NZ in emissions reduction

NSW man blows 5 times alcohol limit on lawnmower

More than 1000 tonnes of debris moved from Brisbane waterways

Australia moving to scrap close-contact quarantine