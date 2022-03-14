Australian Muslim community reveals abuse after Christchurch attack

A new report, Islamophobia in Australia, from the Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisations looks at the 247 incidents reported during 2018 and 2019.

The Islamophobia Register Australia (IRA) received 12% of the reporting period’s entire physical cases and 65% of the entire online cases within the two weeks following the Christchurch attacks of March 15, 2019.

They also noted an increase in anti-Islam graffiti and vandalism, along with increased hate speech and threats to people and properties.

In one instance after the attacks, a Muslim volunteer at an Australian art gallery was accused of “killing white people”.

A man came around 1:45 pm. I stood and welcomed him. He asked ‘are you a Muslim.’ I replied with a smile ‘yes.’ He said ‘you shouldn’t be here.’ I didn’t understand what is he talking about, so I asked him politely ‘excuse me.’ He denied while moving his head, ‘people like you are killing white people like me.’ He continued while leaving ‘You shouldn’t be here in this country’”. — Victim report

Those who reported the incidents also noted their shock at the support expressed for the Christchurch terrorist online, and the issues they had with social media companies like Facebook.

I must say I was pretty pissed off when I saw this post that came up in my news feed. I complained about it to Facebook and Guess what?! It’s NOT against their standards!! I have even complained about it to the anti-discrimination board with no response yet! — Victim report

It’s the third year of research and highlighted a worrying trend showing less reports coming from witnesses, suggesting bystanders aren’t speaking up as much about Islamophobic behaviour.

The author of the report on Islamophobia is Dr Derya Iner from Charles Sturt University and she told Breakfast that they found there is a connection between online and physical cases of Islamaphobia.

"The online hate, especially after Christchurch, shows that anti-Muslim hate doesn't occur overnight and there are very dedicated groups online, far-right extremist groups, that utilise every single opportunity to demonise Muslims."

"But when we look offline we see a continuous trend in certain areas such as incidences targetting Muslim women."

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand says it has read the report.

"There is an immediate need for the New Zealand government to move forward on hate legislation that its own Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch attacks recommended," the council says.

"As regular recipients of targeted Islamophobia, the contents of Dr Iner’s report did not come as a surprise to the council; however, the report provides concrete examples of the hate and vilification that individuals and groups like ours to face online and in the public arena."

The Council's National Coordinator, Aliya Danzeisen, says the report emphasises that what occurs online transfers to real life and effects Muslim people incrementally.

“It’s not just instances of one community. It crosses from the homeless all the way up to top professionals."

"It can occur in your dental office."

She says that the New Zealand Muslim community in general, and those in Christchurch in particular, are making good progress since the 2019 attack and have become stronger and more resilient.