Andrews signs NZ off from junior world champs with final gold

Source: 1News

Free skier Ruby Andrews has become New Zealand's latest snow-sports gold medal winner on the final day at the park and pipe junior world championships in Switzerland.

Setting the bar with her first run, the 17-year-old was a level above the rest of the field as she pulled off a technical back swap on the rainbow rail before putting together a solid jump section and finishing off with a 270 onto the final rail.

Andrews scored 85.40 for the run and remained untouchable for the remainder of the event.

The title is even more impressive with Andrews coming back from a two-year competition hiatus after rehabbing from a knee injury.

"I could not be happier to take the win here at Leysin today,” Andrews said on social media.

“Feels so good to be back on the podium after not competing for two years! Thanks to everyone who made this possible.”

Elsewhere, there were two New Zealand men competing in the free-ski slopestyle finals. Harper Souness (Queenstown, 16) finished in fifth position and Luca Harrington (Wānaka, 18), Big Air silver medallist, finished in thirteenth position.

While the free-skiers were throwing down on the slopestyle course the snowboarders were getting to work on the Big Air jump.

Dane Menzies (Wānaka based, 16) finished just off the podium in fourth place and Txema Mazet-Brown (Raglan, 15) finished in eighth place.

The New Zealand team leaves Switzerland with two golds and two silver medals.

Sport

