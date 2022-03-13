Russia tightens grip on Kyiv as extensive fighting continues

Russian forces have drawn closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after intensive fighting in villages and towns on the perimeter of the capital.

British intelligence reports the bulk of Russia's forces are now around 24 kilometres from the city centre. Analysts say capturing Kyiv remains a key goal for Russia, as it would give it control over Ukraine's seat of political power.

Latest footage shows Russian attacks hitting ammunition dumps in the nearby town of Vasylkiv, and levelling residential areas in another village, Byshiv.

Ukraine accused Russia of deliberately firing on a convoy of civilians, a claim denied by Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moscow released video it said showed its soldiers capturing an airport, purportedly near Kyiv, although this could not be independently verified.

Latest news footage from the capital shows a network of barricades around the city centre. Trenches have also been dug. Locals remain defiant.

"We will fight from every basement," said Yuri Biriukov, one of the city defenders. "They will lose tanks every street, every block, every crossroads."

Ukraine's president, Volodomyr Zelenskiy, reinforced the message that Kyiv would not surrender its capital. He told media that Russia would have to carpet bomb the city to seize it.

He also reported that around thirteen hundred Ukrainian soldiers had died inthe conflict so far. He claimed the Russian death toll was around twelve thousand.

Meanwhile Russia's bombardment of the strategic southern city of Mariupol continues, with the latest footage revealing heavy shelling of residential areas.

Controlling the city would give Russia a land bridge to the Black Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian forces continue to resist, but have been encircled for nearly two weeks and aid agencies say they are unable to deliver supplies.

It's reported more than 15 hundred civilians have died in the city.

Ukraine's foreign minister said the situation in Mariupol was "the greatest humanitarian catastrophe in the world."

Meanwhile diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have again failed. The leaders of France and Germany had another round of calls to Russian president Putin, but they did not reach agreement on a ceasefire.