Paul Coll coming home to NZ after three years overseas

New world squash number one Paul Coll is coming home.

After nearly three years out of the country, Coll will play the nationals in Aotearoa at the end of June as well as the New Zealand Open in November.

Before that though, Coll is looking forward to long-awaited homecoming in Greymouth with his family.

“I’m just trying to get back to normal life at the moment,” Coll said thinking of the past three years overseas.

“I can’t thank Kiwi fans enough. Just the countless messages, it's been absolutely incredible and very overwhelming.”

Coll will train in Greymouth and then play at the nationals - which have been shifted so he and leading women's player Joelle King can attend - before the pair head to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games.

Former player Shelley Kitchen said the event isn’t just a warm-up for the pair though.

“It's an event they hold quite dearly to their hearts,” Kitchen said.

“They've played through their careers always coming back to nationals if they could – it’s great for our players and the community to see them play.”

For the meantime, Coll is back on the grind at his base in the Netherlands with an event in London this week.