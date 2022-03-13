Brady reverses NFL retirement call, 'coming back' with Bucs

NFL great Tom Brady has reversed his decision to retire from American football, saying he'll be "coming back" for a 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady celebrates after a game in February 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

Brady announced his retirement in January at 44 years old after leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

However, in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he wasn't quite done.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now," Brady wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible.

"I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business."

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game.

He led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) last season before the Buccaneers lost at home to eventual-champions the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Brady left the games as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He is the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

Widely considered the greatest quarterback to play the game, Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.

He is 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.