Adam Hall wins bronze in slalom at Winter Paralympics

Adam Hall has rounded off his fifth Winter Paralympic campaign with a bronze medal in standing slalom, showing his experience and class in the sport’s most technical discipline.

Adam Hall at the Beijing Winter Paralympics. (Source: Getty)

Hall came into the event as defending champion and having already won gold twice before (in 2010 and 2018).

The 34-year-old found himself in second place after his first run, with a lot of work to do to overhaul Frenchman Arthur Bauchet, who held a 2.32 second lead.

Dropping into his second run as the penultimate skier, Hall was smooth across a course where others had struggled, keeping his line tight around the gates.

But he just wasn't quite able to find enough speed on the final pitch, resulting in him dropping back to the bronze medal position behind Bauchet and China's Jingyi Liang.

It is Hall’s fifth Paralympic medal in his career and his second at Beijing 2022 after winning bronze in the super combined earlier in the week.