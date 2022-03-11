Video: Nurse demonstrates how to do rapid antigen test properly

A nurse is stressing the importance of blowing your nose before a rapid antigen test (RAT) as the number of cases being detected through the testing method continue to rise.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre nurse leader Sue French carried out a live demonstration on how to do a RAT at Friday's 1pm media conference using the Orient Gene test, one of the kits available on the market and at RAT collection centres.

She said it's important to first read the instructions provided as they may differ from kit to kit, wash your hands, and to blow your nose beforehand.

"It is important to blow your nose just to get those secretions in the front of your nose out before you do the test," she said.

French added that the swab must go "approximately two to three centimetres" into a person's nose, or "round about the first joint in your little finger for most people".

The swab must also come in at a flat angle, adding you "shouldn't feel any resistance" before rotating it five times.

After putting the swab in the test tube and putting the droplets into the cartridge, it's "really, really important" that the cartridge remains on the table until after the test is completed.

French said while the test results usually have two lines, with two indicating a positive result, some may have three. The third line indicates an invalid result.

If no result appears, the test cartridge may be defective and people have been advised to carry out another test.

You can report your RAT results online at My Covid Record, or via Healthline on 0800 222 478.

Watch the video above for the full demonstration.