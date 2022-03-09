Shorter isolation rules: What you need to know

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced new rules for those isolating with Covid-19, and those that live with them.

Here is a brief summary of what you need to know from the announcement.

The isolation period for Covid-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 days to seven.

The changes come into effect at 11.59pm on Friday, March 11.

Household contacts will need have a rapid antigen test (RAT) on day three and day seven of their isolation period.

Household contacts must also get a RAT if they become symptomatic. If they test positive, they must isolate for seven days from that point.

If a person is isolating and still has symptoms after seven days, they are advised to stay home until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Recovered cases will no longer need to self-isolate if they become a household contact within 90 days after having the virus, up from 28 days.

