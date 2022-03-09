Auckland woman helping youth get ahead with tech

This week's ASB Good as Gold recipient is a leading advocate for digital inclusion and equality in the technology sector.

Auckland woman Eteroa Lafaele is the founder of DigiTautua, a fundraising initiative which keeps young Māori and Pasifika in touch with technology by providing them with laptops to keep up with their studies.

ASB has recognised the hard work she has done and surprised her with $5000 to put towards the work she is doing with DigiTautua and $5000 for her and her family to treat themselves.

Watch the moment Eteroa is surprised with the award in the Seven Sharp video above.