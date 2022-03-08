Hall hoping slalom success continues in Beijing after bronze

He’s one of our most decorated Paralympians, competing in his fifth Winter Games, but Adam Hall showed on Monday he’s still got it.

Hall pulled off a gutsy comeback to secure bronze in the super combined, although he told 1News that was probably easier than being interviewed.

“I tried to think what I’d say coming over,” Hall said holding back tears.

“But I can’t find any words right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When he did manage to reflect on his historic run, he said he thrived from the challenge.

“That [slalom] course set was really, really technical and when I inspected that, that was my jam!

“You really had to have your dance shoes on out there.”

Thankfully, Hall came to tango.

The Kiwi sat 15th after the Super G – 4.45 seconds off the leader – with the slalom section to come but like he did in PyeongChang four years ago, Hall saved his best for last and has a bronze medal to show for it.

Hall also claimed gold in the slalom in PyeongChang – which happens to be next.

“If everything follows history, sheesh we will see what happens,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s absolutely crazy - same position, same result. Credit to the competitors, anyone could've taken this position.”

It’s the third medal in as many days for the Kiwis which Hall as Hāpai Kara – the leader for the New Zealand campaign – said was outstanding.

“It's been an amazing campaign so far. To continue the success after our most successful Olympic campaign as well, nationwide it’s amazing to be a Kiwi and to be a New Zealander representing.”

Hall will be back doing just that on Saturday.