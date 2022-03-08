Bates realises hometown dream with White Ferns heroics in CWC

Dunedin hero Suzie Bates steered the White Ferns to their first World Cup win on Monday in a result that couldn’t have been scripted better for her first international at home.

“To walk off the park with some of the Sparks girls cheering and my dad up in the long room, it was a pretty special day,” Bates told 1News.

Bates scored her 28th half century, became the sixth player to reach 1000 world cup runs, and helped the White Ferns claim a crucial nine-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Although, as it had in the past, weather did threaten to ruin Bates’ chance of finally running out on to University Oval in black.

“I was absolutely distraught in my room at about 11 o'clock,” she said.

“I had to have another sleep because I was ruining myself being awake.”

It brought back memories of 2020 when the opener was robbed of a chance to play in front of friends and family for the first time in a T20 against South Africa due to poor weather.

Thankfully, Monday's nap was disturbed by news of a shortened match and clearing skies – enough for 28 overs a side and the White Ferns a chance to keep their campaign afloat.

Coach Bob Carter said despite the rocky start, he was reminded that anything can happen at a tournament by someone who knows plenty about such runs.

“I got a great message from Gary Stead,” Carter said.

“He said, ‘Bob, we dropped a few games in the 2019 World Cup and we came so close to winning’!”

For the time being though, Bates is just soaking up a day 16 years in the making.

“To have little boys there watching and crying,” she said.

“It’s so nice people are enjoying women's cricket.”