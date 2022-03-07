White Ferns to play shortened CWC game against Bangladesh

The White Ferns will get a chance to secure their first win at the Cricket World Cup after a wet start to their match against Bangladesh in Dunedin.

Covers come off at University Oval ahead of the White Ferns' match against Bangladesh. (Source: ICC.)

Poor weather saw Monday's match delayed at University Oval, with covers on for much of the morning.

However an inspection shortly after 2pm have seen the covers removed with officials confirming a 28-over game will be played out from 3:05pm.

The White Ferns won the toss for the shortened match and elected to field.

The White Ferns are chasing their first win at this year's tournament on home soil after a heartbreaking three-run loss to West Indies in Mt Maunganui last week.

Bangladesh opened their campaign on Saturday with a 32-run loss to South Africa in Dunedin.

