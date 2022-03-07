Paralympics champ Peters a role model on and off the slopes

You couldn’t ask for a better start to New Zealand’s Winter Paralympics campaign, with Corey Peters leading from the front with two medals in two days.

Corey Peters competes in the super-G at the Beijing Winter Paralympics. (Source: Getty)

"The Super G medal especially didn’t come easy as snow conditions quickly deteriorated on what’s now known as the steepest slope in the world," Peters told 1News.

"There was one section there I’d have to go back and look at because it all happens so fast, but one section I went into the steep pitch and felt a bit off line and not where I wanted to be, but the snow really softened up with the warmer temps and it was more forgiving."

Monday is a well-earned recovery day for the 38-year-old, but instead he was back out at Yanqing supporting teammates competing in the Super Combined.

It’s just one of the many qualities Peters is admired for; others include resilience, perseverance and dogged determination.

Even so, the 38-year-old entered Beijing with a few doubters circling after being the talk of the para-alpine skiing world for four consecutive campaigns.

He’d barely competed in two years and when he did, results often didn’t go his way. Adding to that was the sit-ski gear he turned up to this year’s Games with although Peters said that provided some decent motivation.

"It was quite funny - one of the coaches made a comment to my coach yesterday saying, ‘let’s see if this thing really works’," Peters said in regards to his kit.

"And I came away with gold! So he shut up pretty quickly, I guess!"

Even better, fellow Kiwi sit skier Aaron Ewen was using parts from Peter’s old one kit in his runs.

Ewen told 1News Peters’ generosity was as rare as the equipment.

"Part of it is his from two Paralympics ago," Ewen said.

"The shock is worth a lot of money and he sold it to me for bloody $500. He lost money.

"He’s an unreal dude."

Ewen said there’s no denying the impact Peters has had on the sport and the next generation.

"All the work he’s put in has finally shown," he said.

"He's an unreal skier but with Covid and stuff he hasn't had a chance to showcase his skills but what a place to showcase it.

"The old dog is back."

And Peters isn’t done yet with the Giant Slalom up next on Thursday.

“I would've been happy with one gold to be fair, now the silver - who knows in the giant slalom if I’ll get the bronze and the full set.”