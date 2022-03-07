Papanui man's body 'left to rot' after stabbing, court told

A woman accused of stabbing her partner to death had a history of abuse towards him, a court has heard.

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence that may disturb.

Rena Joyce is charged with the murder of Martin Berry in December 2020. His body was found in the backyard of his Papanui property a fortnight later.

In its opening submission at the High Court in Christchurch, the Crown said Joyce stabbed Berry in the back and neck with a knife before cutting his throat.

It's alleged Joyce then dragged his body into the garden, covered it in dirt and leaves and "left it to rot for over two weeks".

Crown prosecutor Penny Brown said Joyce only stopped stabbing Berry when the knife became stuck. He suffered multiple wounds, bleeding profusely.

Brown said Joyce did not seek medical help, and later told police it was an accident.

The court was told Joyce was quick to clear out Berry's possessions and made several purchases of bleach, disinfectant and rubbish bags to clean up the scene.

Brown said Berry was a victim of domestic abuse, and he had taken out a protection order against Joyce in 2019.

Defence lawyer Richard Peter was brief in his address to the court, arguing it was manslaughter, not murder.

The jury of nine women and three men will tested for Covid-19 throughout the two-week trial. Justice Jonathan Eaton asked jurors to limit their social interactions, as a single positive test would result in the trial being delayed.