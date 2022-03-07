New Zealand joins Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list

New Zealand joined Russia’s “unfriendly countries” list on Tuesday, after imposing sanctions on the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Source: Russian Presidential Press Service)

Russian state-controlled media agency TASS reported Moscow included countries who “commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies, and citizens” through the sanctions.

Countries on the "unfriendly countries" list include New Zealand, Australia, EU states, the UK, US, Canada, Ukraine, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan.

It follows a presidential decree on March 5 that allows the Russian government, companies and its citizens to temporarily pay foreign currency debts to those on the list in rubles.

The Russian currency has dropped to record lows in recent days.

Among the actions already taken by New Zealand include targeted travel bans, the prohibition of the export of goods to Russian military and security forces, and the suspension of bilateral foreign ministry consultations until further notice.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a proposed law would be introduced in Parliament this week that would place further sanctions on “those responsible for or associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including people, services, companies, and assets".

Under the proposed regime, super yachts and ships can be stopped from entering, Russian assets in New Zealand can be frozen and sanctions can also apply to trade.